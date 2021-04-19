Scotiabank Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

MX has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Shares of MX opened at C$48.05 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$17.15 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -18.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

