Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €76.50 ($90.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.65 ($83.12).

Scout24 stock opened at €69.10 ($81.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.93. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

