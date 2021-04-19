SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Aegis

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 417.46% from the stock’s current price.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

