Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Up 43.9% in March

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $131.74 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.