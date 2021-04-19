Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCTBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

SCTBF stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Securitas has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

