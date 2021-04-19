Seele-N Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $8.51 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

