Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.28

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 5746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -886.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.