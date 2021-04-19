Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.28

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 5746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -886.11 and a beta of 1.18.
About Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.
