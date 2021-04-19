Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

