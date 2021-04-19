Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.82. 16,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,659. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.55.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

