SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $17.93 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

