SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $17.93

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.35. SEMrush shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 294 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

