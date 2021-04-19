Sentinel (DVPN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $834,881.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $834,881.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

