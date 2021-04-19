Serum (SRM) Price Tops $5.30 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Serum has a market cap of $265.04 million and $231.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00009724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,859.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.