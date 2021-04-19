ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

