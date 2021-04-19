Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.