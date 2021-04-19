Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,207.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,133.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.30, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

