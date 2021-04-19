Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).

LON EMG opened at GBX 166.35 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.96 ($2.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.46%.

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

