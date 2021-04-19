Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 27.3%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AHEXY stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several research firms have commented on AHEXY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

