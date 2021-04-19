Short Interest in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Rises By 56.1%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,103,000.

Shares of NYSE AJAX opened at $10.03 on Monday. Ajax I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

