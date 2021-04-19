Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Expands By 28.9%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of BACHY opened at $9.91 on Monday. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit