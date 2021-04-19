Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Expands By 28.9%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of BACHY opened at $9.91 on Monday. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

