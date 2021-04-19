Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Drops By 18.4%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 772,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

