Short Interest in Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Expands By 35.6%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Blue Prism Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,211. Blue Prism Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

