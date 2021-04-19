Short Interest in bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Drops By 25.0%

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

BPOSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686. The stock has a market cap of $2 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

