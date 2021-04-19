Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Decreases By 21.0%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 13,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

CJREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

