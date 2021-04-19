Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Decreases By 21.0%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 13,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.66.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.