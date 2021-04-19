Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 29.1%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DYLLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. 98,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.71.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
