Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 29.1%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DYLLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. 98,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

