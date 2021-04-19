Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Decreases By 18.6%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 175,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKL opened at $38.41 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 139.46%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

