Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Rises By 26.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 141,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

