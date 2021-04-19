Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Grows By 27.1%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 46,420,000 shares. Currently, 37.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Discovery alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 381,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,872. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.