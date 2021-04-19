Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Grows By 43.2%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $358.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.81.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

