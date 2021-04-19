Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Declines By 27.0%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit