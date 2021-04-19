Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Declines By 27.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

