Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Declines By 26.3%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of GTXMQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,068. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit