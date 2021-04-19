Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Declines By 26.3%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of GTXMQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,068. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

