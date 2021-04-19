Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Declines By 21.3%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,989,152.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

GLSI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

