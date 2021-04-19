Short Interest in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Declines By 22.5%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $36,345.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,060.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. 110,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,225. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

