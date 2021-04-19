Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Increases By 58.3%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MXE opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

