Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Grows By 33.3%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.53% of MIND C.T.I. worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

