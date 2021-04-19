Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rises By 44.4%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,856,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,319. News has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that News will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.