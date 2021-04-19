Short Interest in Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Increases By 35.5%

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PPRW stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.
Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.