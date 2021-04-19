Short Interest in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Declines By 23.4%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,604,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

