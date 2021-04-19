Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Grows By 47.7%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCMT opened at $3.39 on Monday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

