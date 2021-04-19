Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Grows By 35.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $$53.65 during trading hours on Monday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
