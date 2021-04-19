Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Grows By 35.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $$53.65 during trading hours on Monday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

