Short Interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Grows By 30.1%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 13,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

