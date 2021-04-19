Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Rises By 28.7%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.7 days.
SNYYF remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Monday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
