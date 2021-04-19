Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Rises By 28.7%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.7 days.

SNYYF remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Monday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.