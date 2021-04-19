Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Declines By 18.1%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 580,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

