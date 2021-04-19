Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 18.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WORX stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

