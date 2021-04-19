Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Decreases By 22.8%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLGWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 583,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.58.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.