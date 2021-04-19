Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Decreases By 18.7%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBLT stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

