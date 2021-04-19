Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expands By 30.7%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 744,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.03 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $739.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,435 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,023 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.