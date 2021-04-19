Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expands By 30.7%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 744,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.03 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $739.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,435 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,023 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit