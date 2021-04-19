Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Increases By 33.2%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. 1,417,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,609. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

