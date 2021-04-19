Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Increases By 50.0%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS VOSSY opened at $5.26 on Monday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

