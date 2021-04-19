Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Increases By 27.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 271.5 days.

WOLTF stock opened at $86.40 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.